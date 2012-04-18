* Nomination comes a month after previous government
resigned
* Ponyo seen as good steward of Congo business environment
By Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, April 18 Democratic Republic of Congo
President Joseph Kabila named finance minister Matata Ponyo
Mapon as his new prime minister, the government said on
Wednesday, in a move aimed at improving the central African
state's business environment.
The nomination comes more than a month after the former
government resigned to allow Kabila, who was re-elected in
November in elections broadly criticised by observers for fraud
and organisational chaos, to form a new team.
"I can confirm that (Ponyo) was named prime minister this
afternoon," said Richard Muyej, acting government spokesman. "In
my opinion the current preoccupation is with the economy... He's
well known internationally," Muyej continued.
Ponyo became minister of finance in 2010 and oversaw 7
percent growth in the economy last year.
The country has been praised by the IMF for its fiscal
management under Ponyo, although a report released last week by
the World Bank warned that weak institutions and illegal
taxation was slowing expansion.
"His appointment could be a positive sign, if he's able to
run the government effectively. Hopefully he can also improve
the business climate," a Western diplomat said.
Congo is Africa's second largest copper producer but also
lies bottom of the UN's development index - a measure of wealth,
health and education - with much of the population mired in
poverty after decades of corruption and conflict.