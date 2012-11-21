GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 21 (Reuters) - C ongolese rebels in control of the eastern town of Goma said on Wednesday they planned to "liberate" the country, by moving to the town of Bukavu and then marching on the capital, Kinshasa, hundreds of kilometres away.

The rebels have previously said they were seeking talks with Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila over the failed implementation of a peace deal that ended a previous rebellion in 2009.

"The journey to liberate Congo has started now ... We're going to move on to Bukavu and then to Kinshasa. Are you ready to join us?" Vianney Kazarama, spokesman for the M23 rebels told a crowd of more than 1,000 in a stadium in Goma.