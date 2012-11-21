KAMPALA Nov 21 Congo's President Joseph Kabila on Wednesday appeared to soften his stance on the rebels in eastern Congo by saying that he would look into their grievances, and that a report had been compiled to form the basis of any "contact" with the group.

Kabila's government repeatedly has rejected any direct talks with the M23 rebels, widely believed to be backed by Rwanda, who have captured the eastern city of Goma, and vowed to "liberate" all of the vast central African country.

"We've had a process that has been ongoing... what is called the evaluation of the turbulence," Kabila told a press conference after two days of talks with the Rwandan and Ugandan presidents, Paul Kagame and Yoweri Museveni, in Uganda to try to bring an end to the conflict.