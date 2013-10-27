* Tanzanian peacekeeper killed trying to protect civilians
* Army says captures towns of Rutshuru and Kiwanja
* M23 rebels say they withdrew from Kiwanja
* Rebels threaten counter-offensive unless talks restart
By Kenny Katombe and Chrispin Mvano
KINSHASA, Oct 27 Government forces said they
captured the rebel stronghold of Rutshuru on Sunday in a third
day of fierce fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo
in which one U.N. peacekeeper was killed and another injured.
Following two months of relative calm in the region,
fighting flared on Friday after peace talks in neighbouring
Uganda broke down when M23 rebels demanded a full amnesty for
their leaders. President Joseph Kabila last week ruled out a
blanket pardon.
Three days of victories by government forces have raised the
prospect that the army could defeat Congo's most important rebel
group, ending a 20-month uprising which has displaced tens of
thousands of people.
Army spokesman Colonel Olivier Hamuli told U.N. radio Okapi
on Sunday that government forces had recaptured Rutshuru, some
70 km (43 miles) north of Goma, the largest city in eastern
Congo. Rutshuru had been taken by the rebels just over a year
ago and was serving as a regional base.
The army, which is attacking the rebel enclave in north Kivu
province from the north and south, took the town of Kiwanja
earlier on Sunday, a day after wresting the strategic outpost of
Kibumba on the Rwandan border.
"We are consolidating the zones we have conquered," Hamuli
had earlier told Reuters. He refused to discuss rebel requests
for a return to peace talks in Kampala, saying: "We will
continue to do our jobs as soldiers."
M23 said in a statement on Sunday it had withdrawn its
troops from Kiwanja, accusing the army of sending in fighters in
civilian clothing to try to draw U.N. troops into the conflict.
M23 threatened to withdraw its delegation from the stalled
peace talks in Kampala unless there was an immediate end to
hostilities. It said it would then launch a large-scale
counter-offensive.
The U.N. mission in Congo (MONUSCO) said the Tanzanian
peacekeeper was killed during fighting with M23 in Kiwanja.
"The soldier died while protecting the people of Kiwanja,"
Martin Kobler, the head of MONUSCO, said in a statement. The
previous round of clashes between the army and rebels in late
August killed at least two Tanzanian peacekeepers.
U.N. BRIGADE
Rwanda, which denies U.N. experts' allegations that it
supports the rebels, said on Friday that Congolese army shells
had landed in its territory, raising fears of a regional
conflict.
Congo's army, supported by a new U.N. intervention brigade,
scored its first victories against the rebel movement, which has
been fighting for nearly two years, in late August, forcing the
rebels away from Goma.
The U.N. brigade has a tough new mandate to eliminate armed
groups in the eastern provinces, though it has not been involved
in the past three days of fighting.
The support of the brigade and the weakening of the rebels
has fuelled belief that Congo's army - notoriously disorganised,
undisciplined and under-supplied - could defeat M23.
Army sources told Reuters reporters in Goma that M23 had
been weakened by desertions, with some 40 rebels taking
advantage of a corridor created by the government troops to
allow then to flee rebel lines.
M23 began in early 2012 as a mutiny by soldiers demanding
the government implement the terms of a 2009 peace deal signed
with a previous Rwanda-backed rebel group, many of whose members
had been integrated into the army.
Army spokesman Hamuli said some M23 fighters had fled
towards the Rwandan border in the face of the army advance.
"There are small pockets of M23 resistance in the hills near
Rwanda," he said. "We think Rwanda has to prove its good faith
and oblige M23 to disarm, or disarm them itself."