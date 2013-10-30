RUTSHURU, Democratic Republic of Congo, Oct 30 (Reuters) - C ongo's United Nations-backed army closed in on the last pockets of territory held by M23 rebels in the east on Wednesday, a Congolese commander and a local resident said.

Government forces are moving towards Bunagana, Mbuzi and Runyoni, near Democratic Republic of Congo's border with Uganda and Rwanda, with the aim of stamping out the 20-month rebellion, a Congolese commander said, asking not to be named.

"The army is 7 km (4.3 miles) away, but it is not resting there, they are advancing. M23 fighters have fled the town although a few remain. Some have fled over the border," a resident in Bunagana told Reuters by telephone.