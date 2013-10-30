* Rebels give up Bunagana without fight, say they want deal
* Celebrating residents greet Congolese troops
* Army says it will mop up remaining rebel resistance
By Kenny Katombe
BUNAGANA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Oct 30 (Reuters) -
C ivilians celebrated in the streets on Wednesday as Congolese
troops entered the eastern border town of Bunagana after a major
new success in their offensive to crush a 20-month rebellion.
The town was the first seized last year by M23 rebels in the
Democratic Republic of Congo and the last they held after being
forced back recently by Congo's U.N.-backed army.
A Reuters reporter in Bunagana said residents flocked onto
the streets to cheer the arrival of Congolese government troops,
calling them liberators.
"I'm very happy, we've been under occupation for a long
time. We felt very threatened by M23, we were constantly
surrounded by their soldiers," said a resident who gave his name
only as Damien.
The rebels appeared to have withdrawn before the army
arrived.
A Congolese army officer in Goma, the regional capital, told
Reuters government troops would now move to mop up pockets of
rebel fighters in the hills around Bunagana.
Roger Lumbala, a former member of parliament who is a senior
member of the M23 negotiating team at peace talks in Uganda,
confirmed the rebels had pulled back but said this was due to
diplomatic pressure rather than military defeats.
"It is the diplomatic push that has led M23 to withdraw its
troops from the major towns," he told Reuters by telephone.
Lumbala said Ugandan mediators had sent a helicopter to pick
up M23 leader Bertrand Bisimwa and that the group was ready to
sign a peace deal with the government.
Lt. Col. Paddy Ankunda, a spokesman for Uganda's army, said
delegations from both sides were holding talks in Uganda despite
events on the ground.
Bunagana was strategic during the rebellion, allowing the
M23 to control lucrative cross-border taxation and giving them
access to Uganda and Rwanda, which are accused by U.N. experts
of backing the rebels, something both nations deny.
Since peace talks stalled last week, U.N.-backed Congolese
forces have closed in on M23 positions across North Kivu
province. The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo, known as
MONUSCO, said on its Twitter page on Wednesday that "several
dozen" M23 rebels had turned themselves in.
A combination of diplomatic pressure on Rwanda, a beefed up
U.N. mission and a much-improved Congolese army compared to
last year when rebels seized Goma, appears to be bearing fruit.
"While M23 is not yet fully defeated, there is little doubt
that it has suffered a crushing military loss," Darren Olivier
wrote on the African Defence Review website.
Analysts and diplomats say M23 fighters will have pulled
back to the steep, mountainous hills near the meeting point of
Congo, Rwanda and Uganda's borders, an area they know well.
ICC: NO AMNESTY, IMMUNITY
M23 is the latest incarnation of insurgents led by Tutsis in
eastern Congo fighting the Kinshasa government following the end
of Congo's last major war a decade ago. Millions have died in
fighting or from hunger and disease linked to the conflicts.
While Congo's political and military leaders have appeared
eager to impose a military solution on rebels this time,
government spokesman Lambert Mende said on Wednesday that
Kinshasa was ready for further talks.
Some nations, including the United States and Rwanda, have
warned of further violence if no diplomatic solution is found.
However, the thorny question of whether to grant amnesties
to insurgents has been a sticking point in talks.
Fatou Bensouda, prosecutor at the International Criminal
Court, issued a statement on Wednesday warning all sides she was
closely monitoring the conflict.
"There can be no amnesty, no immunity, and no impunity for
these crimes," she said.
The government and the United Nations have accused the
rebels of massacring civilians and using child soldiers.