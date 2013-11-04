KINSHASA Nov 4 Congo's army accused rebels of
shelling a border town on Monday and said it showed the M23
group's declaration of a ceasefire over the weekend was
worthless.
The rebels, however, said government forces had attacked
their positions in the steep, forested hills along the Ugandan
frontier with heavy weapons fire on Monday morning.
"This is not fighting, it is bombs launched by M23 targeting
the population of Bunagana," Congo army spokesman Colonel
Olivier Hamuli said by phone.
"They are targeting civilians. The call for a ceasefire was
a lie," Hamuli said, adding Congo's military would pursue the
rebels.
The army has in recent weeks expelled M23 from towns they
had occupied across eastern Congo, making mediators hopeful of a
deal to end the conflict.
However the latest violence, which comes as South Africa
hosts leaders from the Great Lakes region and southern Africa to
try to push the peace process forward, underlines the gulf that
remains between the Kinshasa government and the rebels.
Uganda said some of the artillery launched from inside Congo
had landed on its territory but that it was still unclear who
had fired the shells.
An U.N. aid worker on the Ugandan side of the border said
thousands of residents were fleeing the area.
"We were 4 km from the border and the explosions were so bad
we had to pull back. The streets are full of people running from
the fighting," said the U.N. refugee agency's representative in
Uganda, Lucy Beck.
(Reporting by Pete Jones in Kinshasa and Elias Biryabarema in
