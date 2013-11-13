* Congo will sign only if in national interest - spokesman
* Uganda rejects accusations of bias toward M23 rebels
By Pete Jones
KINSHASA, Nov 13 The Democratic Republic of
Congo said on Wednesday it was ready to sign a "declaration"
that reflects the defeat of M23 rebels, despite pulling out of
Ugandan-hosted peace talks a day earlier.
Congo and M23 rebels, the latest incarnation of Tutsi-led
insurgents to battle the government near the border with Rwanda
and Uganda, had been due to conclude a deal on Monday but
Congolese negotiators rejected the name of the document.
Kinshasa's accusations against Uganda and the failure to
conclude a political deal to accompany M23's military defeat
underscored deep-rooted tensions that will complicate efforts to
end Congo's most serious rebellion in a decade.
Saying it would not sign a deal with a group its U.N.-backed
army had already defeated, Congo demanded a simple declaration
from the rebels that they would not take up arms - and again
accused Uganda mediators of taking sides.
The M23 said the document arranging the terms for an end to
its 20-month uprising had been agreed upon days in advance.
"We will not sign anything that is contradictory to our
national interests," Congolese government spokesman Lambert
Mende said on Wednesday. "If that is understood, we will return
to Kampala and we will sign a declaration."
"FALSE AND UNHELPFUL"
Uganda rejected charges of bias in favour of M23, saying
Congo had made no formal complaint in 10 months of mediation.
"Thus we take this accusation by Mr Mende as unfair,
unfounded, false and unhelpful to the peace process in Congo,"
Ofwono Opondo, a spokesman for Uganda's government, told a news
conference in Kampala.
U.N. experts have accused Uganda and Rwanda of backing the
rebels during the uprising. Both countries deny the charge.
Last November, M23 rebels occupied Goma, a town of a million
people and the capital of North Kivu province. They withdrew
under intense diplomatic pressure that led to the opening of
talks in Uganda.
However, the fall of Goma led to a revamping of Congo's army
and the strengthening of the U.N. force and its mandate in
Congo. When peace talks faltered, rebels were driven from all
the remaining towns they occupied in recent weeks.
Uganda is holding Sultani Makenga, M23's military commander,
and several other rebels who fled the government offensive.
Mende complained that Uganda had not handed Makenga over to
Congolese authorities, as agreed under a regional agreement
signed in Addis Ababa earlier this year.
"Makenga is not in a terra incognita. He is not in the
desert," said Mende. "If he returns to the path of war, we will
know that it is Uganda which has put him on that path against
the Congo and there will be consequences."
The Addis Ababa deal called on Congo to push through reforms
but also called for an end to external meddling in Congo's
conflicts, which have often sucked in armies of foreign states.
Opondo said Uganda would not hand Makenga over to Kinshasa.
Once an agreement was signed with M23, its commander could be
turned in to the United Nations or the African Union, he said.
