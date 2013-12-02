KAMPALA Dec 2 The Democratic Republic of
Congo's president, Joseph Kabila, flew into Uganda on Monday for
talks aimed at reviving a peace deal between his government and
rebel fighters, a Ugandan official said.
Kinshasa and the M23 rebels failed to seal a deal last month
after wrangling over what it should be called - the rebels were
ready to sign a peace agreement, but Congo's negotiators wanted
to call it a declaration reflecting the rebels' defeat.
"I think (Kabila) wants to breathe new life into the process
... Uganda would implore DRC to sign this agreement with the
rebels," Uganda government spokesman, Ofwono Opondo, told
Reuters.
M23 are the latest incarnation of Tutsi-led insurgents who
have fought Congo's government in eastern regions near the
border with Uganda and Rwanda for years, amid unrest fuelled by
ethnicity, local politics and competition over land and mineral
wealth.
When November's deal was called off at the eleventh hour,
Congo blamed mediator Uganda, accusing it of supporting the
rebels.
The Kinshasa government's accusations against neighbouring
Uganda and its failure to conclude a political deal highlight
the deep-rooted regional tensions that are complicating efforts
to end Congo's most serious rebellion in a decade.
Kabila's visit to Uganda, where he will meet with his
Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, comes after a 10-day tour
of the main towns in eastern Congo.
During a Nov. 26 stop in Bunia, a town in Congo's far
northeast, U.N.-backed Radio Okapi reported Kabila said he
believed a solution to the dialogue with M23 could be completed
by Dec. 15.
Kabila reiterated Kinshasa's position that Congo was seeking
a statement from the rebels declaring the end of the movement.
M23, however, has sought an "agreement" with the government.
