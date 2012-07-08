* Government soldiers abandon town without fight - witnesses
* U.N. helicopter gunships bombard rebel positions
* Advance strengthens insurgents' bargaining power
* Rebels says ready to negotiate if government will
(Adds comments from U.N. source, M23 commander)
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 8 (Reuters) -
R ebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo seized a second
town from fleeing government forces on Sunday, witnesses and a
rebel spokesman said, a further embarrassment for the
U.N.-backed army after the insurgents took a mineral transit
town.
The capture of the town of Rutshuru on Sunday opens the way
for a possible rebel advance on Goma, the provincial capital
about 70 km (43 miles) to the south.
On Friday, the rebels seized Bunagana, an important mineral
transit town, driving about 600 Congolese soldiers across the
border into Uganda.
The gains for the M23 rebel movement in volatile,
mineral-rich North Kivu province risks dragging the vast,
loosely governed central African state back into war.
They could also damage fragile relations with neighbouring
Rwanda, which has repeatedly denied allegations that the rebels
are receiving support from Kigali military officials.
The M23 insurgents, mostly Congolese Tutsis, many of them
army mutineers, take their name from a March 2009 peace deal
that ended a previous rebellion in North Kivu, but which the
rebels say has been broken.
Like the larger eastern rebellion from 2004 to 2009, the
current mutiny has its roots in ethnic and political wounds
dating back to Rwanda's 1994 genocide. Later invasions of Congo
by Rwandan forces and Kigali's backing of Congolese rebels
fuelled two successive wars that killed several million people.
"We took control of the town of Rutshuru before noon and
sent the (Congolese army) fleeing," Colonel Vianney Kazarama of
the M23 rebel movement told Reuters by telephone on Sunday.
A German newspaper reporter and a local resident said they
saw rebel fighters enter the town unopposed.
"I'm in Rutshuru. The FARDC (Congolese army) left this
morning. M23 just took over, but there was no fighting," Simone
Schlindwein, Great Lakes correspondent for Tageszeitung
newspaper, said.
Rutshuru resident Lucien Amoli said he saw between 200 and
300 rebel soldiers occupying the town centre in the early
afternoon.
"The loyalist soldiers were shooting in the air when they
left and the rebels were also shooting in the air when they
entered the town," he said. "That went on for about 30 minutes,
now everything is calm but we don't know for how long."
Congolese military and government officials were not
immediately available to comment.
UN GUNSHIPS ATTACK
The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Congo, MONUSCO,
told Reuters that U.N. helicopter gunships bombarded rebel
positions on Sunday.
"We've sent our attack helicopters to Rubare and Runyoni. We
have already hit them there," spokesman Alex Essome said.
Another U.N. source said that besides Rutshuru and Rubare,
another location, Ntamugenga, had also fallen to the M23 rebels,
who had halted for the moment.
The source, who asked not to be named, said U.N.
peacekeepers were holding small operating bases at Kiwanja and
Katale near Rutshuru and MONUSCO was looking to use its
reserves, including special forces, to ensure the protection of
Goma to the south.
Speaking to Reuters TV at a base near Bunagana close to the
Ugandan border, M23 commander Colonel Sultani Makenga said
Congolese President Joseph Kabila's government held the key to
resolving the conflict.
"If they want us to talk, we shall talk. If they want us to
fight, we shall fight on. Every Congolese wants a solution to
this problem, they are with us so we shall fight until the
government sees the need to negotiate," Makenga said, guarded by
fighters carrying machine guns and ammunition belts.
Kinshasa has yet to respond to the latest rebel successes.
In a memo seen by Reuters on Sunday, the defence ministry
called for renewed operations to arrest senior M23 figures
including Makenga and General Bosco Ntaganda, who is wanted by
the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes.
Jason Stearns, an independent Congo analyst and author, said
the rebel advance "represents a big blow to the Congolese army
and the United Nations peacekeeping mission."
"It will strengthen the M23's hand in negotiations, if those
happen any time soon," he said.
The U.N. Security Council on Friday condemned attacks by M23
fighters on peacekeepers in the area after an Indian soldier was
killed in the attack on Bunagana.
The rebels had taken Rutshuru before, in 2008, when they
were known as the CNDP. They were accused then by rights groups
of massacring around 150 people in the adjoining town of
Kiwanja.
Rutshuru's capture in 2008 paved the way for an advance on
Goma that eventually forced the government in Kinshasa to
negotiate a deal that saw the eastern rebels integrated into the
national army.
They abandoned the army's ranks earlier this year, saying
the government had not respected the agreement.
A report by U.N. investigators last month provided the
strongest evidence yet that officials in the Rwandan government
were providing military and logistical support to armed groups
in Congo. Kigali strongly denies backing the rebels.
