* Rebels warn army not to return to lost positions
* United Nations says provincial capital safe
* Goma residents protest against rebels, shops close
By Kenny Katombe
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 9 (Reuters) -
R ebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo withdrew from a
strategic town in the mineral-rich province of North Kivu on
Monday, a day after taking it from government forces without a
fight, a rebel spokesman and the United Nations said.
The so-called M23 rebel force entered the town of Rutshuru
unopposed on Sunday after witnesses said government soldiers
abandoned their positions. The rebels later moved into the
adjoining town of Kiwanja.
"We are now back in our old bases. We have left the police
and (the U.N.) there for the protection of the population,"
M23's Colonel Vianney Kazarama told Reuters.
Congo's U.N. peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO, said M23
fighters had pulled out of Rutshuru and Kiwanja as well as the
village of Rubare, also taken by the rebels on Sunday.
"(The rebels) abandoned their positions in town and moved to
the surrounding mountains," Rutshuru resident Lucien Amoli said.
An M23 statement on Monday warned the army against returning
to the towns, saying any attempt to do so would be "immediately
and energetically repressed" by the rebels.
The M23 insurgents, dominated by Congolese Tutsis, take
their name from a March 2009 peace deal that ended a previous
rebellion in North Kivu and led to their integration into the
national army. They deserted the government ranks earlier this
year, accusing the government of not respecting the agreement.
Like the 2004-2009 rebellion, the current mutiny has its
roots in ethnic and political wounds dating back to Rwanda's
1994 genocide. Later invasions of Congo by Rwandan forces and
Kigali's backing of Congolese rebels fuelled two successive wars
that killed several million people.
The recent gains for the rebel movement in North Kivu
province risk dragging the vast, loosely governed central
African state back into war.
They also threaten to further damage relations with Rwanda,
which has denied allegations by Congolese authorities and a
panel of U.N. investigators that it is supporting the rebels.
PROTEST IN GOMA
The capture of Rutshuru, days after M23 fighters seized the
mineral transit town of Bunagana, had raised fears of an advance
on Goma, the provincial capital 70 km (40 miles) to the south.
The rebels, then known as the CNDP, took Rutshuru in 2008,
paving the way for a southward push that eventually forced the
government in Kinshasa to negotiate the 2009 deal that led to
their integration into the army.
A U.N. source said on Sunday MONUSCO was looking to use its
reserves to protect Goma, but a spokesman for the peacekeeping
mission said the city was not under threat.
"As far as threatened militarily, not at this time," Alex
Essome told Reuters on Monday.
A Reuters reporter in Goma said several hundred residents
took to the streets on Monday to protest against the rebels and
some went to the regional army headquarters to demand arms and
training to fight. Local shops and markets closed.
Anti-Tutsi mobs roamed the streets, demanding arms, while
police had to escort some Rwandan students across the border.
The movement's leaders have said their aim is not to gain
territory but to push the government towards negotiations. The
rebels offered to halt their advance on Saturday if Kinshasa
opened talks with them.
"We have demonstrated our capacity ... It's now the turn of
the government to react and give their position," Kazarama said.
Congo's Defence Ministry, in a memo seen by Reuters on
Sunday, called for renewed operations to arrest senior M23
figures including Makenga and General Bosco Ntaganda, who is
wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war
crimes.
The Congolese government's acting spokesman said M23's
recent successes were further proof of external support.
"We've seen a sudden and major increase in the fire power
and forces of the mutineers," Tryphon Kin Kiey told Reuters.
"These facts corroborate the support from the neigbouring
country, largely documented by the U.N., from which the
mutineers are benefiting," he said.
(Additional reporting by Bienvenu Marie Bakumanya in Kinshasa,
and Bate Felix in Dakar; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Janet
Lawrence)