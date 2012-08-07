* Kampala meeting to focus on creating anti-rebel force
KAMPALA, Aug 7 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton urged Rwanda and Great Lakes neighbours on Tuesday to
stop supporting Congolese rebels as regional leaders met in
Uganda to discuss ways to end the insurgency in the eastern
Democratic Republic of Congo.
Clinton's call, made in South Africa during her latest stop
on an African tour, maintained international pressure on Rwanda
and Uganda to withdraw any backing for the Tutsi-led M23 rebels,
whose advances have thrown the volatile, ethnically-mixed east
of Congo back into conflict, displacing thousands of civilians.
The Rwandan government has strenuously denied allegations by
U.N. experts that its military officials have provided equipment
and recruits for the M23 rebellion. Uganda has also rejected
similar allegations that its soldiers have backed the movement.
Clinton, speaking at a news conference in Pretoria, praised
a two-day meeting of Great Lakes region heads of state held in
the Ugandan capital Kampala this week to discuss solutions to
the Congo crisis. They could include the creation of a neutral
international military force to fight Congolese rebels.
"We urge all the states of the region including Rwanda to
work together to cut off support for the rebels in the M23, to
disarm them and bring their leaders to justice," Clinton said.
Donors including the United States, Britain, the Netherlands
and Germany have suspended some of their financial aid to Rwanda
over the accusations that it is backing the rebels. Rwanda says
it is being used as a scapegoat for the chaos in eastern Congo.
KAGAME-KABILA TALKS
Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Congolese counterpart
Joseph Kabila are due to meet in Kampala and join the talks with
their regional neighbours about the size and composition of the
anti-rebel force, which was broadly agreed by them at an African
Union summit in Addis Ababa last month.
"The mere fact that Kabila has flown in here and that Kagame
is here is testimony of how seriously they take this matter,"
Ugandan Foreign Minister Henry Okello Oryem told Reuters.
As uneasy neighbours, Congo and Rwanda have gone to war with
each other in the past.
Eastern Congo's enduring conflict, which has killed, maimed
and displaced several million civilians over nearly two decades,
has its roots in Tutsi-Hutu ethnic and political enmities dating
back to the 1994 Rwandan genocide.
Later invasions of Congo by Rwandan forces and Kigali's
backing of Congolese rebels fuelled two crippling wars.
Clinton said in Pretoria she hoped the nations taking part
in the Kampala talks would show "restraint and mutual respect
for sovereignty". She said several "renegade criminal bands",
including M23, had left a trail of killings, rape and rights
abuses across eastern Congo over a period of years.
She said Washington regarded the conflict in Congo's east as
a serious threat to the security of the Great Lakes region.
M-23 ranks have been swelled by hundreds of defectors from
the Congolese army who walked out into the bush in support of
fugitive Congolese General Bosco Ntaganda, wanted by the
International Criminal Court on war crimes charges.
The U.N. has more than 17,000 peacekeepers in the Congo but
has often been hard pressed to halt fighting and protect
civilians in the vast, unruly central African state which
produces gold, copper, tin, diamonds and other minerals.