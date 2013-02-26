* Rival M23 factions fight in Rutshuru - U.N. radio, local
sources
* Divisions could undermine peace talks
* Rebel spokesman denies any split
By Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, Feb 26 At least eight people were
killed - most of them civilians - when fighting erupted between
rival factions of eastern Congo's most powerful rebel group, a
U.N.-backed radio station and a local source said.
The clashes deep inside territory controlled by the M23
insurgents risk undermining regionally-backed peace talks in
neighbouring Uganda between the fighters and Democratic Republic
of Congo's government.
They appear to be the first serious sign of tensions within
the group, which caused regional shockwaves in November when it
routed government troops and pushed past U.N. peacekeepers to
briefly seize Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu.
U.N.-backed Radio Okapi said the fighting broke out on
Sunday in the rebel stronghold of Rutshuru between fighters
loyal to M23's military chief, Sultani Makenga, and supporters
of warlord Bosco Ntaganda.
Ntaganda triggered the insurgency last April when he quit
his post as a Congolese army general, taking hundreds of
soldiers with him.
The eight people died when a rocket hit a bar in the centre
of the town, the radio station reported.
A local businessman told Reuters on condition of anonymity
that he saw the eight dead bodies and said the fighting was
between rival elements of M23.
M23 spokesman Bertrand Bisimwa acknowledged here had been
fighting in Rutshuru but denied any factional split, instead
blaming another rebel group, Rwanda's FDLR.
"It wasn't our men fighting, it was the FDLR, unfortunately
right in the centre of Rutshuru," he said, without elaborating
"Everything is calm in our ranks."
No one from the FDLR could be reached to comment.
WAR CRIMES FUGITIVE
Nicknamed "The Terminator", Rwandan-born Ntaganda is wanted
by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes
including the massacre of civilians during a previous Tutsi
rebellion.
The United Nations says he controls the M23 rebellion, but
M23 has repeatedly denied his involvement in the group.
Congo's eastern borderlands have suffered nearly two decades
of conflict stoked by ethnic and political enmities and fighting
over the region's rich resources of gold, tin, tungsten and
coltan - a precious metal used to make mobile phones.
Successive attacks by myriad rebel and militia groups and
government soldiers have made the region notorious among rights
groups for mass killings, recruitment of child soldiers and
rapes used as a weapon of war.
Political analysts say stalled talks between M23 and the
Congolese government in Uganda could be exposing old grievances
between Makenga and Ntaganda, who have previously found
themselves in different factions of rebel movements in Congo.
A split within M23 could undermine peace negotiations,
particularly if one faction chooses to continue fighting.
The group accuses the government of failing to hold up its
end of a March 23, 2009 peace deal - from which it takes its
name - and has sought to gain popular support by tapping into
public frustration over the slow pace of reforms in Congo.
M23 has controlled Rutshuru since July and has made it a
central administrative zone for the movement. The town, in North
Kivu province, is close to the Ugandan and Rwandan borders.
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Pravin Char)