KINSHASA, Jan 2 The colonel in charge of
military operations against insurgents in eastern Democratic
Republic of Congo was killed on Thursday in an ambush by the
ADF-NALU, a Ugandan rebel group, the government said.
Colonel Mamadou Ndala, who helped to secure the military
defeat of the powerful M23 rebel movement in November, died of
his wounds after a rocket attack on his vehicle near the village
of Mavivi in North Kivu province.
His killing highlighted the challenge facing the Congolese
government and a 21,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission in
their efforts to pacify dozens of armed groups operating in the
mineral-rich east of the vast central African nation.
"Colonel Mamadou Ndala was killed in a ambush set by the
ADF-NALU," said a government statement read on state television.
Ndala was in charge of tackling the ADF-NALU, which has
stepped up its attacks in eastern Congo this year and has been
identified by the U.N. mission as one of the main obstacles to
peace.
The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) emerged in the 1990s in
opposition to the Ugandan government, allying itself with the
National Army for the Liberation of Uganda (NALU). It was
largely driven out of Uganda in the mid-2000s but has held out
in eastern Congo.
Government spokesman Lambert Mende said three other soldiers
in the vehicle were also killed in the attack. Ndala was
travelling without a military escort, he said.
In the regional capital Goma, where many regarded the
colonel as a hero for organising the defence of the town from
the M23 rebels, residents flocked to his home, locals said.
Traffic was thin and many shops closed their shutters amid fears
of protests.
Millions of people have died in eastern Congo from violence,
disease and hunger since the 1990s as foreign-backed insurgents
have waged a series of rebellions, often for control of the
region's rich deposits of gold, diamonds and tin.
ADF-NALU has been blamed for a spate of recent attacks and
kidnappings around the town of Beni in North Kivu, including for
the deaths of at least 60 civilians in two attacks last month.
(Reporting by Bienvenu Bakumanya; Writing by Daniel Flynn;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)