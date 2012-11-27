* Rwandan military says Hutu group attacked villages
* No independent confirmation of alleged raids so far
KIGALI Nov 27 Rwanda said on Tuesday its troops
clashed with Rwandan FDLR rebels who attacked three villages on
its border with Democratic Republic of Congo, but a spokesman
for the FDLR denied its fighters had been involved.
Rwanda has in the past used the presence of the FDLR as a
justification for intervening in neighbour Congo. But the rebel
group, which experts say has dwindled in strength, has not
mounted a significant attack on Rwanda in years.
Rwandan defence forces spokesman Brigadier General Joseph
Nzabamwita said about 150 fighters of the FDLR, a Rwandan Hutu
rebel group operating in eastern Congo, attacked the villages at
dawn in Rubavu district in Rwanda's Western province which
borders Congo's North Kivu province.
"The RDF (Rwandan Defence Forces) has been engaging them.
Some fled back to the DRC and others dispersed into Rwanda in
small groups and the RDF is still engaging them," he said.
He said four FDLR fighters had been killed in the clashes
but no civilians had been hurt.
The FDLR, which opposes the Tutsi-led government in Kigali
and includes Hutu soldiers and militia suspected of
participating in Rwanda's 1994 genocide, denied it had been
involved in any fighting.
"Up to now, there is nothing to confirm there was an attack
by our forces against Rwanda," FDLR rebel spokesman La Forge
Fils Bazeye said.
The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo (MONUSCO) reported
fighting north of North Kivu's provincial capital Goma, which
since last week has been held by Tutsi-led rebels of the M23
movement, which has driven back the U.N.-backed Congolese
government forces of President Joseph Kabila.
"There is fighting with heavy artillery going on north of
Goma," MONUSCO spokesman Mounoubai Madnodje said.
But he could not say who was involved in the fighting.
No independent confirmation was available of the alleged
FDLR attacks on the border villages.
Asked whether the FDLR had fighters in the area of the
reported fighting, Bazeye said: "That's an area controlled by
M23, we can't live side by side with M23."
Congo and U.N. experts accuse Rwanda of backing the M23
group in eastern Congo, a charge vehemently denied by Rwandan
President Paul Kagame who has long complained that Kabila's
government and U.N. peacekeepers have not done enough to drive
out the FDLR from that area.
Heads of state from the Great Lakes states at the weekend
called on M23 to halt its war against Kabila's government and to
withdraw from Goma. Uganda's military chief said on Tuesday that
an M23 leader had agreed to withdraw from Goma.