KIGALI Nov 20 Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise
Mushikiwabo said on Tuesday political dialogue was the only way
to end conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo
after the city of Goma fell to rebels.
"What happened today in Goma is a clear indication that the
military option has failed to bring about a solution to this
crisis and that political dialogue is the only way to resolve
the ongoing conflict," she said in a statement.
"By focussing on the blame game and ignoring the root causes
of conflict in the DRC, the international community has missed
the opportunity to help the DRC restore peace."
Rwanda has been widely accused of backing the so-called M23
rebels who on Tuesday claimed control of Goma. Rwanda rejects
the accusations of being behind the rebel group.