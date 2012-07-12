ADDIS ABABA, July 12 Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and their Great Lakes region neighbours have agreed a plan to "eradicate" armed groups in eastern Congo, a Congolese delegation said on Thursday.

The document was signed in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa by nearly a dozen regional states, who met on the sidelines of an African Union summit.

They agreed to tackle a rebellion in Congo's North Kivu province, which has raised tensions in the region and displaced thousand of civilians.

"I think it is positive. The most important thing is putting it into effect," Congolese foreign minister Raymond Tshibanda N'tungamulongo told Reuters. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho and Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Pravin Char)