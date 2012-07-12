* Agreement sees creation of "neutral international force"
* It will target both Tutsi-led M23 rebels and Hutu FDLR
* Effort involves region in trying to pacify east Congo
* U.S. official sees "step in the right direction"
(Adds comments from U.S. Special Adviser for Great Lakes)
By Aaron Maasho and Pascal Fletcher
ADDIS ABABA, July 12 The Democratic Republic of
Congo, Rwanda and neighbouring states called on Thursday for the
creation of an international military force to eliminate armed
rebels in the DRC's turbulent east.
Their agreement, signed on the sidelines of an African Union
summit in Addis Ababa, proposes an internationally-backed
military response to an offensive by rebels in the DRC's North
Kivu province, a political and ethnic tinderbox.
The document was signed by the foreign ministers of nearly a
dozen states of the Great Lakes region, including the DRC and
Rwanda, and condemned recent advances by the Tutsi-led M23 rebel
movement and a rebellion by predominantly Hutu fighters of the
FDLR insurgent group in North and South Kivu.
It was not immediately clear in the text, to be presented to
African heads of state at the Addis summit, where the troops
would come from to establish the "neutral international force"
that would take on the Congolese rebel groups.
The United Nations has a large peacekeeping mission in the
Congo but has often been hard pressed to halt fighting. An
Indian peacekeeper was killed last week during clashes.
On Thursday, U.N. and Congolese army helicopters used
rockets and machinegun fire to pound rebel positions in the
villages of Rumangabo and Bukima, U.N. officials and witnesses
said.
Eastern Congo's enduring conflict, which has killed, maimed
and displaced several million civilians over nearly two decades,
has its roots in Tutsi-Hutu ethnic and political enmities dating
back to the 1994 Rwandan genocide.
Later invasions of Congo by Rwandan forces and Kigali's
backing of Congolese rebels fuelled two crippling wars.
The DRC's government, whose army has retreated in disarray
before the advancing M23 rebels over the last week, had accused
neighbour Rwanda of fomenting and supporting the rebellion,
which began as a mutiny by former rebels in the government army.
Rwanda strenuously denies supporting the M23, though U.N.
investigators have produced evidence to back the allegations
that senior Rwandan military officials provided backing for the
rebels.
In the document signed on Thursday, the states grouped in
the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region proposed
working with the AU and the United Nations to create "a neutral
international force to eradicate M23, FDLR and all other
negative forces in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo".
The document said "no support should be given to any
negative forces".
Both the Congolese and Rwandan foreign ministers welcomed
the agreement as a step towards ending the latest fighting in
North Kivu, which since April has displaced more than 100,000
civilians, according to U.N. officials.
"I think it is positive. The most important thing is putting
it into effect," Congolese Foreign Minister Raymond Tshibanda
N'tungamulongo told Reuters.
Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo said it was
positive to see the region getting involved to halt the eastern
Congo conflict. "It is a good agreement, it is not a solution,
it is part of a solution," the Rwandan minister told Reuters.
"STEP IN RIGHT DIRECTION"
While Congo welcomed the agreement's explicit condemnation
of the M23 group which Kinshasa says is backed by Kigali,
Mushikiwabo maintained Rwanda's position that it was not
involved at all in what she called "a mutiny by undisciplined
soldiers of the Congolese army".
"The mistake is to try to associate them with Rwanda," she
told Reuters. At the same time, she welcomed the prospect of
what she called "swift, decisive military action" against the
FDLR, which opposes Rwandan President Paul Kagame.
The U.S. Special Adviser for the Great Lakes and the DRC,
Ambassador Barrie Walkley, welcomed the signing as "a step in
the right direction".
He told Reuters efforts to end the fighting in North Kivu
would be bolstered if, as expected, President Kagame and
Congolese President Joseph Kabila both attended a mini-summit on
eastern Congo at the weekend in Addis during the AU meeting.
But he added there was uncertainty about how the "neutral
international force" proposed in the accord would be created.
"The intention is absolutely laudable, but what does it
mean? Where would the troops come from," he asked.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon had told Rwandan
President Kagame he was concerned about reports that dissident
Congolese troops were receiving support from Kigali officials.
Western governments have also been pressing for the arrest
of renegade Congolese Tutsi general Bosco Ntaganda, who is
wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for suspected
war crimes.
The M23 rebellion, which takes its name from a 2009 peace
accord the rebels say was violated by Kinshasa, has been swelled
by hundreds of defectors from the Congolese army who walked out
into the bush in support of Ntaganda.
Congolese officials said Ntaganda was in Rwanda.
Mushikiwabo denied this. "If the Congolese want to
discipline their own officer, that's up to them to decide," she
said, adding that Rwanda was not a signatory to the accord that
established the ICC.
(Additional reporting by Pete Jones in Goma; Editing by Andrew
Osborn)