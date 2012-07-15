* Kabila, Kagame endorse Great Lakes region initiative
* Deal foresees international force to take on insurgents
* East Congo is tinderbox of ethnic and political violence
By Pascal Fletcher and Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, July 15 The presidents of
Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda on Sunday threw their
weight behind a regional pact to eliminate armed rebels in
eastern Congo, signing the document and holding rare face to
face talks.
Along with other leaders from the Great Lakes region,
Congo's Joseph Kabila and Rwanda's Paul Kagame put their
signatures to an accord that foresees the creation of an
international military force to take on multiple insurgencies in
the eastern Congolese provinces of North and South Kivu.
Uneasy neighbours Congo and Rwanda, which have gone to war
with each other in the past, have often swapped accusations
about backing rival rebel groups, a charge that both Kigali and
Kinshasa deny.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who also attended the
Great Lakes meeting on the sidelines of an African Union summit
in Addis Ababa, described the atmosphere between the Congolese
and Rwandan leaders as "excellent, amicable".
"There was no fighting," Museveni joked to reporters. Before
joining the other regional leaders, Kabila and Kagame held a
separate one-on-one meeting for more than half an hour, also at
AU headquarters, aides said.
The agreement, originally initialled by Great Lakes region
foreign ministers on Thursday, proposes a military response to
an offensive by Tutsi-led M23 rebels in east Congo's turbulent
borderlands, which are a political and ethnic tinderbox.
Rebel advances this month sent the Congolese government army
fleeing in droves, displaced thousands of civilians, killed an
Indian U.N. peacekeeper and stoked tensions between Congo and
Rwanda. Congo accused the Rwandan army of directly equipping and
supporting the M23 rebellion.
Rwanda's government strenuously denied the accusations
despite evidence provided by U.N. experts supporting allegations
that high-level military officials in Kigali were supporting and
supplying the rebellion in eastern Congo.
Kabila, Kagame and the other Great Lakes presidents
condemned "in the strongest terms the actions of the M23 and
other negative forces operating in the region and support the
efforts deployed by the government of the DRC for the
restoration of peace and security in North Kivu province,"
according to the declaration from the meeting seen by Reuters.
Endorsing Thursday's security pact, the leaders also
condemned a separate eastern rebellion by predominantly Hutu
insurgents and agreed to "work with the AU and the UN for an
immediate establishment of a neutral international force to
eradicate" all armed groups in eastern Congo.
"No support should be given to any negative force to
destabilise the region and eastern Congo in particular," the
declaration by the presidents of the International Conference on
the Great Lakes Region, said.
Eastern Congo's enduring conflict, which has killed, maimed
and displaced several million civilians over nearly two decades,
has its roots in Tutsi-Hutu ethnic and political enmities dating
back to the 1994 Rwandan genocide.
Later invasions of Congo by Rwandan forces and Kigali's
backing of Congolese rebels fuelled two crippling wars.
WHO WILL SUPPLY THE TROOPS?
The M23 rebellion takes its name from a 2009 peace accord
the rebels say was violated by Kinshasa. It has been swelled by
hundreds of defectors from the Congolese army who walked out
into the bush in support of fugitive Congolese General Bosco
Ntaganda, wanted by the International Criminal Court on war
crimes charges.
While welcoming the regional pact against armed rebels in
eastern Congo, diplomats from major Western backers of Congo and
Rwanda, such as the United States, have questioned where the
troops for the "neutral international force" will come from.
The U.N. has a peacekeeping mission of more than 17,000 in
the Congo but has often been hard pressed to halt fighting and
protect civilians in the vast, unruly central African state
which produces gold, copper, tin, diamonds and other minerals.
Addressing a plenary session of the AU summit on Sunday, AU
Commission chief Jean Ping said the African body was willing to
contribute to the anti-rebel force.
Diplomats said the operating mandate of the U.N.
peacekeeping mission in Congo, MONUSCO, could also be
strengthened so it could take more robust action against the
eastern Congolese insurgents.
The encounter between Kabila and Kagame was the second
successful rapprochement between feuding neighbours achieved by
the heads of state at the Addis Ababa summit.
On Saturday, the summit also brought together the presidents
of Sudan and South Sudan, raising hopes that they could
peacefully settle through negotiations border and oil disputes
that had pushed them close to war in April.
(Reporting By Pascal Fletcher and Aaron Maasho; editing by
Patrick Graham)