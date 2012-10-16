M23 rebel fighters occupy Rumangabo, after government troops abandoned the town, 23km north of the eastern Congolese city of Goma, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena/Files

UNITED NATIONS Despite their denials, Rwanda and Uganda continue to support so-called M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and aided recent attacks that led to the death of a U.N. peacekeeper, according to a U.N. expert panel report.

A confidential 44-page report by the U.N. Security Council's Group of Experts, a body that monitors compliance with the U.N. sanctions and arms embargo in place for Congo, said M23 has expanded territory under its control, stepped up recruitment of child soldiers and summarily executed recruits and prisoners.

"The Government of Rwanda continues to violate the (U.N.) arms embargo through direct military support to M23 rebels, facilitation of recruitment, encouragement and facilitation of FARDC (Congolese army) desertions as well as the provision of arms and ammunition, intelligence, and political advice," said the report, which was seen in full by Reuters.

