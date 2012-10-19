By Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS Oct 19 The U.N. Security Council
intends to impose sanctions on the leaders of the Democratic
Republic of Congo's M23 rebels and others violating an arms
embargo on the country, according to a draft statement to be
formally adopted on Friday.
Rwandan Defense Minister James Kabarebe is commanding the
insurgency in eastern Congo that is being armed by Rwanda and
Uganda, both of which also sent troops to aid deadly attacks,
according to a U.N. report seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
"The Security Council expresses its intention to apply
targeted sanctions against the leadership of the M23 and those
acting in violation of the sanctions regime and the arms
embargo," the 15-member council says in the draft statement
obtained by Reuters.
The council strongly condemned any external support to the
M23 rebels, expressed "deep concern at reports indicating that
such support continues to be provided to the M23 by neighboring
countries" and demanded that it stop immediately.
The Security Council's Group of Experts said in a
confidential report that Rwanda and Uganda - despite their
strong denials - continued to support M23 rebels in their
six-month fight against Congolese government troops.
The Security Council statement on Friday stressed "the
urgency of constructive engagement and dialogue between the DRC
and its neighbors, especially Rwanda, and the need to address
the underlying causes of the conflict in eastern DRC."
The Congolese government on Wednesday demanded targeted
sanctions against Rwandan and Ugandan officials named in the
U.N. experts' report.
Rwanda's Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo had on Thursday
dismissed the idea that action should be taken on the basis of a
U.N. experts report that she said was flawed and untrue. She
said the priority was to work out how to pacify the region.
"It's wrong. This report is very problematic so anybody who
would want to take action based on that report would be really
unfortunate," Mushikiwabo told Reuters in an interview.