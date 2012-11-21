* UN report accuses Rwanda, Uganda of backing Congo rebels
* Rebels swelled, "suddenly got better" in advance on Goma
* Rwanda, Uganda repeatedly deny involvement in revolt
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 21 The rebel seizure of a
key city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo comes eight
months after a small mutiny grew into a well-armed insurgency
commanded by Rwanda's defense minister, U.N. experts and some
officials say.
The Congolese government says Rwanda is orchestrating the
revolt to grab resources including diamonds, gold and coltan,
used in electronics. Kigali denies the charges.
Hundreds of soldiers defected from the Congolese army in
March in North Kivu province and joined the M23 rebel group,
whose ranks have swelled to several thousand with the help of
fighters recruited by the Rwandan army, U.N. experts said.
A confidential report by the U.N. Security Council's Group
of Experts, first seen by Reuters last month and made public on
Wednesday, said Rwandan troops have also been reinforcing M23
operations and supplying weapons and ammunition, while Rwandan
Defense Minister James Kabarebe has been commanding the entire
rebellion from Kigali.
Speaking to the U.N. Security Council via video link from
Kinshasa on Wednesday, Roger Meece, head of the 17,000-strong
U.N. mission in Congo known as MONUSCO, said M23 has achieved
what he described as "impressive capabilities."
He said peacekeepers had encountered English-speaking rebels
- an official language of Rwanda, not Congo - with surprising
weaponry and equipment, suggesting they had external support.
"The M23 forces are well-provisioned and well-supplied with
uniforms and a variety of arms and ammunitions, many of which
clearly have not come from existing FARDC (Congolese army)
stocks," Meece told the Security Council.
"They exhibit many characteristics of a strong, disciplined,
established military force with sophisticated tactics and
operations, including night operations, which are not
characteristic of traditional performance," he said.
The M23 rebels vowed on Wednesday to "liberate" all of the
Democratic Republic of Congo after seizing the city of Goma on
Tuesday.
The U.N. experts report said Rwanda exercised overall
command and strategic planning for M23. The report also accused
Uganda of aiding the insurgency, a claim Kampala denies.
"Rwanda continues to violate the arms embargo through direct
military support to M23 rebels, facilitation of recruitment,
encouragement and facilitation of FARDC (Congolese army)
desertions as well as the provision of arms and ammunition,
intelligence, and political advice," said the UN report.
The experts said in the report that M23 officers and
soldiers had witnessed deliveries of weapons and ammunition by
the Rwandan army to M23 headquarters every two weeks since the
rebellion started.
EASTERN CONGO 'ANNEXED'
A U.N. official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity,
said on Tuesday that as the rebels advanced on Goma, the capital
of North Kivu province, they appeared to have received help as
they had grown in numbers and "suddenly got a lot better."
"On Thursday when they launched their first attack, they
were not able to repulse the Congolese army," the official said.
"On Friday there was a bit of a lull and on Saturday morning it
was just like a Blitzkrieg. ... Their tactics are good."
Another senior U.N. official has said Rwanda had effectively
"annexed" eastern Congo using the rebel force, and the U.N.
Security Council on Tuesday condemned in a resolution "attempts
by the M23 to establish an illegitimate parallel administration
and to undermine state authority."
Rwanda's Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo said last month
that Kigali has no "desire to cut off part of the DRC. ...
Rwanda is very happy with its size." Rwanda has backed armed
movements in the Congo over the past two decades, citing a need
to tackle Rwandan rebels operating out of Congo's eastern hills.
The Security Council also expressed deep concern in its
resolution "that external support continues to be provided to
the M23, including through troop reinforcement, tactical advice
and the supply of equipment, causing a significant increase of
the military abilities of the M23."
The council's resolution "demands that any and all outside
support to the M23 cease immediately."
The rebellion is partly funded by traders in Rwanda who are
profiting from tin, tungsten and tantalum smuggled across the
border from mines in the eastern DRC, according to the U.N.
experts' report.
The experts said M23 had been seeking to open a front in
western Congo and as a result had "adopted a broader political
platform, denouncing the flaws in the 2011 electoral process and
the lack of good governance by the President Joseph Kabila."
Goma's capture will be an embarrassment for Kabila, who won
re-election late last year in polls that triggered widespread
riots in Kinshasa and which international observers said were
marred by fraud.
The M23 rebels take their name from a March 2009 peace deal
that ended a previous rebellion in North Kivu and led to their
integration into the national army. They accuse the government
of not respecting the deal.
The renewed fighting was also partly triggered by Kabila's
announcement that he would arrest former Congolese general Bosco
Ntaganda - who controls the rebellion on the ground in eastern
Congo - on International Criminal Court charges of conscripting
child soldiers, murder, ethnic persecution and rape.
