KAMPALA Nov 20 Uganda said on Tuesday the
presence of Congolese rebels at talks with Congo President
Joseph Kabila in Kampala was not needed and that it was for
Kabila to decide on the rebels' stated demands.
"Their presence in Kampala is not necessary. Their issues
are already well known so it's up to Kabila to say 'I agree to
this or that and don't agree with that'," Uganda's Junior
Foreign Affairs Minister Asuman Kiyingi told Reuters.
The so-called M23 rebels, widely believed to be backed by
Rwanda, on Tuesday claimed control of Democratic Republic of
Congo's eastern city of Goma.