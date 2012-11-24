KAMPALA Nov 24 Congo's President Joseph Kabila
and other heads of state from the Great Lakes region of central
Africa began talks on Saturday in the Ugandan capital to try to
end conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the
Ugandan government said.
The head of the political arm of the M23 rebel group which
took control of Congo's eastern city of Goma this week is also
in Kampala, but it was not clear whether he would hold direct
talks with Kabila.
Rwandan President Paul Kagame is not attending the talks and
is represented by Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo. Rwanda
has been widely accused of backing the rebels, a claim it
denies.