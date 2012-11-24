KAMPALA Nov 24 Heads of state from Africa's Great Lakes region on Saturday urged rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo's turbulent east to stop expanding their war and leave the town of Goma which they captured this week.

The leaders met in the Ugandan capital Kampala to try to bring an end to the conflict after the M23 rebels said they planned to "liberate" the vast central African country.

A statement signed by the leaders after their meeting urged the M23 to stop talk of overthrowing an elected government and to "stop all war activities and withdraw from Goma".