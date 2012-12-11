* Verbal attacks highlight fragility of talks
* Both sides have threatened to walk out
* Analysts urge pressure from mediators
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Dec 11 Rebels and government officials
from the Democratic Republic of Congo traded threats and
accusations on the first full session of peace talks in
neighbouring Uganda on Tuesday, casting a shadow over hopes for
a settlement.
Western and African powers are banking on the negotiations
to end the M23 rebels' revolt in Congo's volatile east, where
political and ethnic rifts, together with competition over vast
mineral resources, threaten to ignite a regional war.
The Uganda-brokered talks formally opened on Sunday. But
squabbling started minutes after the sides' opening press
statements and the M23 rebels boycotted the proceedings on
Monday.
During the first session on Tuesday, DRC Foreign Affairs
Minister Raymond Tshibanda described the insurgent group as "a
negative force that must be neutralised and eradicated".
Later in the day, the M23 rebels' head of external
relations, Rene Abandi, emerged from the talks and accused the
government of preparing for more violence.
"FARDC (the government army) is reinforcing its positions in
North Kivu and preparing for war and we have reports showing
that," Abandi told Reuters.
"SLIM CHANCE OF SUCCESS"
The talks were called after the regional International
Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) secured a deal last
month for the rebels to pull put of Goma, provincial capital of
DRC's eastern North Kivu province.
Analysts said world powers needed to put more pressure on
both sides if they wanted the talks to succeed.
"The gulf between the two sides is big and I think the
chances for a durable compromise are slim," said Jason Stearns,
director of the Rift Valley Institute think-tank.
Stearns called for the involvement of international
mediators, backed by the United Nations and the African Union.
"There's a good chance this dialogue will come to a dead end
and military operations resume if we don't get ICGLR and other
external actors to direct pressure at the two sides," said an
analyst from the International Crisis Group who asked not to be
named.
The rebels, led by Bosco Ntaganda, a warlord indicted by the
International Criminal Court, initially said they took up arms
over what they called the government's failure to respect a 2009
peace agreement that saw them integrated into the army.
They later broadened the scope of their movement, declaring
their aim to "liberate" the entire Central African nation and
topple DRC President Joseph Kabila.
U.N. experts say Rwanda and Uganda back the rebels, an
accusation dismissed by both countries.
The negotiations got off to a bad start on Sunday when the
rebels used their opening statement to accuse Kabila's
government of killing 46 soldiers from a former rebel group in
Dungu in DRC's Oriental province in 2009.
Tshibanda threatened to walk out of the talks and said the
rebels had "a Kalashnikov as their only mode of legitimacy".
Under the ICGLR deal that set up the talks, Kabila promised
to look into the grievances of the rebels while M23 agreed to
pull back from Goma and Sake, which they captured after
advancing from their bastion on the border with Uganda.
