KAMPALA Nov 20 Rwandan President Paul Kagame is
expected to hold talks with Democratic Republic of Congo's
President Joseph Kabila in Uganda after rebels claimed control
of the eastern Congolese city of Goma, sources at Uganda's
presidency said on Tuesday.
The two presidents arrived at Uganda's Entebbe airport on
Tuesday afternoon, and were due to meet Ugandan President Yoweri
Museveni separately before holding face-to-face talks, said the
sources.
"Museveni will first meet them separately to try to create a
rapport for a joint meeting which is likely to take place
tomorrow (Wednesday) morning," one of the sources said.