KAMPALA Nov 21 Congolese and Rwandan presidents
Joseph Kabila and Paul Kagame are due to meet on Wednesday after
holding three-way talks with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni
late on Tuesday, sources in the Ugandan presidency said.
"Museveni met Kagame first at the State House and then later
he met with both (Kagame and Kabila) for a couple of hours,"
said one of the sources, adding they may issue a statement or
hold a news conference later Wednesday.
Congo's M23 rebels, widely believed to be backed by Rwanda,
said on Wednesday they planned to "liberate" the country after
taking control of the eastern town of Goma.