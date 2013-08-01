* Peacekeepers to use medium altitude Falco drone in Congo
* UN also hopes to deploy drones in Ivory Coast, South Sudan
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Aug 1 The United Nations said on
Thursday it has procured an unarmed surveillance drone from
Italian defense electronics firm Selex ES, a unit of
Finmeccanica, that will be deployed in the Democratic
Republic of Congo in the coming weeks.
It will be the first time the United Nations has used such
equipment and, if the trial use by peacekeepers in eastern Congo
is successful, officials and diplomats also hope the drones
could be used by missions in Ivory Coast and South Sudan.
"Unarmed UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) will allow our
peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of Congo to monitor the
movements of armed groups and protect the civilian population
more efficiently," U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky told reporters.
"The selected vendor is the Italian company Selex ES. The
UAV is known as the Falco and is designed to be a medium
altitude, medium endurance surveillance platform capable of
carrying a range of payloads including several types of high
resolution sensors," Nesirky said.
Thick forests, rugged terrain and the scarcity of roads on
Congo's eastern border with Rwanda and Uganda have complicated
U.N. peacekeepers' efforts to control the resource-rich area.
Congo and U.N. peacekeepers have been battling a year-long
insurgency by M23 rebels. U.N. experts have accused Rwanda of
sending troops and weapons across the border to support the M23.
Rwanda denies the accusation.
"The deployment of the UAV is planned in the coming weeks,"
Nesirky said.
U.N. peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous, told Reuters earlier
this month that the United Nations had signed the commercial
contract for the surveillance drone on July 12, but did not
initially name the company.
The United Nations has also deployed a 3,000-strong
Intervention Brigade as part of its Congo mission. The brigade
has been charged with aggressively neutralizing armed groups and
is this week carrying out its first operation in eastern Congo.
The U.N. peacekeeping mission, known as MONUSCO, said on
Tuesday its troops would disarm, by force if necessary, anyone
other than members of the Congolese security forces found
carrying weapons within the zone after a 48-hour grace period.
The United Nations has also set aside money to deploy
surveillance drones eventually in Ivory Coast to monitor its
border with Liberia following a recommendation by U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and a request from the West
African country.
Ban has also suggested surveillance drones as an option for
the U.N. Security Council to consider to boost the effectiveness
of the world body's peacekeeping force in South Sudan.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Vicki Allen)