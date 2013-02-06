* African states did not sign peace deal last week
* U.N. hopes Congo peace deal to be signed this month
* Dispute remains on who commands new Congo brigade
* New U.N. enforcement wing to "neutralize" militias
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Feb 6 A delayed U.N.-mediated
peace deal aimed at ending two decades of conflict in the east
of the Democratic Republic of the Congo is now broadly agreed
and could be ready for signing later this month, U.N. officials
and diplomats said on Wednesday.
African leaders failed to sign the deal last week due to
concerns of some countries over who would command a new regional
force that would deploy in eastern Congo and take on armed
groups operating in the conflict-torn region.
U.N. peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous told reporters on
Tuesday that all the key countries involved appeared ready to
sign the agreement, though he declined to provide details on
when and where it could be finalized.
Diplomats said the dispute over the nature of the command
for the so-called enforcement brigade had not been entirely
resolved, but possible dates for signing the deal somewhere in
Africa in mid-February - with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon
present - were already being discussed.
Ban's spokesman Martin Nesirky declined to comment on the
secretary-general's travel plans, though he said Ban was in
contact with "regional leaders" on the issue.
Envoys said that one of the main reasons the deal was not
signed last week was that three countries in the 15-member
Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc -
South Africa, Tanzania and Mozambique - felt they did not have
enough information on the brigade.
Ladsous has made clear that it would fight under the banner
of MONUSCO, which means it would be under the same command as
regular MONUSCO troops, who conduct patrols and support the
Congolese security forces.
But diplomats say South Africa, Tanzania and Mozambique,
which are the most likely candidates to supply the several
thousand troops of the brigade, believe it should have its own
command.
The countries take the view that MONUSCO has not performed
well under its current command, such as when it allowed M23
rebels to occupy the eastern city of Goma last year for 11 days
before they withdrew.
U.N. TERMS DELAY "PROCEDURAL"
Ban and other U.N. officials and envoys have described the
dispute as "procedural," and diplomats say all of Congo's
neighbors - including Rwanda and Uganda - and most members of
SADC are ready to sign.
Ladsous was asked about the issue again on Wednesday at a
news conference at U.N. headquarters. He insisted that there was
no collapse of the agreement last week.
"I would not say that the deal fell apart," he said. "There
were further discussions."
Ladsous said that if approved by the U.N. Security Council,
the enforcement would be equipped with a three-pronged mandate
to prevent the expansion of armed groups in eastern Congo, as
well to "neutralize" and disarm them.
It would have the aid of unmanned surveillance drones to
hunt down armed militias difficult to spot in the vast territory
of eastern Congo. Ladsous said the drones would provide an
element of deterrence, since the rebels would know they were
being watched.
The creation of an enforcement brigade within a U.N.
peacekeeping mission, as well as the planned use of drones, is
new for the United Nations, U.N. officials say.
But diplomats and U.N. officials say that no increase in
U.N. military activity can end the bloodshed without a peace
agreement between Kinshasa and its neighbors covering Congo's
mineral-rich east.
"It all hinges on the political framework agreement," a
Western diplomat said. "Without a regional peace deal, there can
be no peace."
The Congolese government has been negotiating with M23
rebels in neighboring Uganda. The rebels said last week that
they hope to sign a peace deal with Kinshasa that would end
their ten-month revolt by the end of February.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by David Brunnstrom)