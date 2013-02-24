ADDIS ABABA Feb 24 A U.N.-mediated peace deal aimed at ending
two decades of conflict in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo was
signed on Sunday by leaders of Africa's Great Lakes region in the Ethiopian
capital Addis Ababa.
African leaders failed to sign the pact last month due to concerns over who
would command a new regional force that will deploy in eastern Congo and take on
armed groups operating in the region.
Leaders from Mozambique, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Africa, Democratic Republic
of Congo, Congo Republic and South Sudan were present at the signing, alongside
U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by George Obulutsa and Janet Lawrence)