UNITED NATIONS Jan 17 Rwanda asked a U.N.
Security Council sanctions committee on Friday to dismiss a
report that says the defeated M23 rebels in Democratic Republic
of Congo are still recruiting fighters in Rwanda and Congolese
troops are involved in rights abuses.
The confidential report by independent experts, seen by
Reuters last month, also said it had "credible information that
sanctioned M23 leaders are moving freely in Uganda and that M23
continued to recruit in Rwanda."
The experts monitor U.N. sanctions on Congo and report on
violations to a U.N. Security Council sanctions committee, which
is made up of all 15 council members. The committee was meeting
on Friday afternoon to discuss the experts' report.
"Considering the many flaws indicated in this document, the
U.N. Sanctions Committee should consider dismissing the Group of
Experts' final report," Rwanda said in a seven-page document
submitted to the committee, which was obtained by Reuters.
Rwanda, which just started its second year of a two-year
term on the Security Council, said the allegations against it in
the report "have no relevance in the current circumstances," and
could undermine regional efforts to bring peace to the volatile,
resource-rich eastern Congo.
"The Sanctions Committee should thus consider removing these
allegations against Rwanda in the final report," it said.
The U.N. experts have repeatedly accused neighboring Rwanda
of backing the 20-month rebellion by M23 in eastern Congo, a
claim the Rwandan government has fiercely rejected. The U.N.
Security Council has blacklisted M23.
Congolese troops and the U.N. peacekeeping mission - which
includes a unique Intervention Brigade mandated to eliminate
armed groups - defeated M23 in November and the group signed a
peace deal with the Congo government last month.
But Martin Kobler, the top U.N. official in the Democratic
Republic of Congo, warned on Monday that there were "credible
reports of emerging M23 activities in Ituri in northeastern
Congo."
M23 is one of dozens of rebel groups in eastern Congo.
Millions of people have died from violence, disease and hunger
in the region since the 1990s as armed groups have fought for
control of the area's vast deposits of gold, diamonds, copper,
cobalt and uranium.
'BLAME RWANDA'
In the document given to the committee, Rwanda said: "A
clear pattern has been established whereby the Group of Experts
seeks to entrench a 'blame Rwanda' narrative by endorsing any
account that incriminates the government of Rwanda and
dismissing those that exculpate or vindicate it."
"It should be made clear that the use of a U.N.-sanctioned
mechanism to launch deliberate attacks against a U.N. member
state through grave but unsubstantiated and damaging accusations
without any credible evidence to back them are unacceptable," it
said.
Uganda also wrote to the Security Council committee to deny
accusations in the report that sanctioned M23 leaders were
moving freely within Uganda and that most of the gold produced
in Congo was traded in Uganda.
"It is difficult to understand why the group (of experts)
came up with falsehoods and misconceived conclusions against
Uganda in this way," Uganda's minister of state for
international affairs, Okello Henry Oryem, wrote in a letter to
the committee, also obtained by Reuters.
"The report in our view is obstructive in the ongoing
efforts ... in bringing peace and stability to Democratic
Republic of Congo," Oryem wrote.
Rwanda and Uganda both argued that they had cooperated with
the U.N. experts and that information they had provided to the
group had been ignored.
Several council diplomats said neither of Rwanda's requests
to the committee were likely be successful. The committee works
on the basis of consensus, which means it would only take an
objection from one country to block Rwanda's requests.
Rwanda could go on to demand that the council place a hold
on the report, which could relegate it to a kind of limbo and
indefinitely prevent its official publication.
Theoretically, the Security Council could vote to publish
it, but that would be unlikely if Kigali found support from
council members like Russia and China, which have in the past
delayed or prevented publication of U.N. experts' reports on
other issues and repeatedly criticized U.N. experts' broad
mandates.
In August, Rwanda blocked a joint U.S.-French proposal for
the U.N. Sanctions Committee to impose U.N. sanctions on two
senior commanders in the M23 rebel group in eastern Congo,
arguing that the evidence against the men was weak.
Rwanda has repeatedly intervened in Congo, saying it had to
hunt down the Hutu militia which fled after the 1994 Rwandan
genocide. Rwanda and Congo have fought two wars over the past
two decades in eastern Congo.
