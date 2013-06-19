KINSHASA, June 19 More than a dozen advocacy
groups urged the first U.S. special representative to Africa's
war-torn Great Lakes region on Wednesday to push for democracy
and good governance in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The United States named Russ Feingold on Tuesday in an
effort to promote peace in a region long afflicted by violence,
not least in eastern Congo, where mineral wealth and ethnic
strife have drawn in neighbouring states.
"We are convinced that this is a critical moment of
opportunity for U.S. policy towards the Great Lakes region,"
said an open letter from groups including the Enough Project,
the International Crisis Group and the Rift Valley Institute.
As a former U.S. senator, Feingold headed the sub-committee
on African affairs.
The letter said that Congolese President Joseph Kabila's
government lacked the commitment to improve governance and
tackle corruption.
"The U.S. and other donors (must) help create political
space for democratic forces that can ... generate
anti-corruption, reformist 'will'," it said.
Kabila won Congo's first post-conflict elections in 2006,
which followed successive devastating wars up to 2003 in which
millions died.
He was re-elected in 2011 but the polls were criticised by
foreign observers for poor planning and widespread fraud.
Regional leaders signed a U.N.-mediated accord in February
intended to end two decades of conflict in eastern Congo and
pave the way for the creation of a U.N. intervention force to
combat armed groups, which is currently deploying.
However, there has been little progress in talks between
Congo's government and the M23 rebel group to end a year-old
insurgency in the east, rich in copper, cobalt, rubber, timber,
gold, diamonds and uranium.
Neighbouring Rwanda and Uganda - which have repeatedly
backed rebel groups in Congo - deny accusations made by U.N.
experts that they have supported the latest uprising.
The United Nations has estimated that the conflict has
driven more than 3 million Congolese from their homes.
