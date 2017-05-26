KINSHASA May 26 Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday revised its forecast for 2017 gross domestic product growth to 3.5 percent from 4.9 percent previously, a government spokesman said.

The government outlined a budget of $7.9 billion this year, up 10.6 percent on the previous year, and said it expected the Congolese franc to stand at 1,689 to the U.S. dollar at year end compared to 1,430 currently. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)