BRAZZAVILLE, June 2 Congo Republic's government
is proposing to cut spending in the current 2016 budget by
around 9 percent, repeating a similar mid-year revision made
last year as low oil prices cut into revenues, the
communications minister said.
Initially set at 2.333 trillion CFA francs ($4 billion),
spending under the revised budget will drop to 2.122 trillion
CFA francs, Thierry Moungalla said on state television late on
Wednesday following a cabinet meeting.
"Despite the delicate situation, the government plans to
maintain a high level of investment in order to permit the state
to support economic activity and continue to play a role to
stimulate growth," he said.
Moungalla said gross domestic product (GDP) was expected to
grow by 4.4 percent this year due to increased oil production of
more than 94 million barrels, up from 89 million barrels in
2015.
He did not give a comparative growth figure from last year,
but a government economist said the Congolese economy had
expanded by 2.6 percent in 2015. Oil accounts for around 65
percent of the Central African nation's GDP.
Congo is on track to reverse a decline in production and
leapfrog Equatorial Guinea to become sub-Saharan Africa's
third-largest crude producer by 2017. However, crude markets
collapsed in the first half of this year, cutting into the
revenues of producer countries.
Oil and gas revenues were reduced to 544 billion CFA francs
from 754 billion CFA francs in the revised budget, which must
now be approved by parliament.
Nearly a year ago, Congo cut its 2015 budget spending by
around 12 percent, also due to low oil prices.
The original 2016 budget already contained a 14 percent
reduction in spending compared to the 2015 spending plan
following the mid-year revision.
Moody's downgraded Congo's rating to B2 with a negative
outlook on April 29 on expectations that the government balance
sheet would continue to deteriorate substantially in 2016 and
2017 amid the oil price shock.
($1 = 585.5200 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Christian Elion; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing
by Gareth Jones)