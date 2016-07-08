* Congo suspended VAT repayments in April to shore up franc

* Mining companies, Congo economy hit by commodities slump

* Companies skeptical that reimbursement will start soon (Adds industry and analyst reaction)

By Aaron Ross

KINSHASA, July 8 Democratic Republic of Congo will resume value-added tax reimbursements owed to mining companies and suspend VAT on their imports, the finance minister said on Friday, aiming to help the sector weather the commodities slump.

The government of Africa's largest copper producer suspended the reimbursements in April, seeking to shore up the Congolese franc amid the slowdown in the mining and oil sectors.

Mining companies in Congo, which include Glencore, Ivanhoe Mines and Randgold Resources, had lobbied the government to restart the reimbursements, but some were skeptical on Friday about whether the government would resume them soon. They have cut production in Congo and laid off thousands of workers over the past year as global commodities prices plunged.

Finance Minister Henri Yav Mulang told Reuters the government would repay $700 million owed to mining companies and said the government also agreed at a cabinet meeting on Thursday to suspend future VAT on imports for the companies, pending the prime minister's approval.

"I already instructed the central bank to begin to pay (the reimbursements) in successive tranches," he said.

However, he did not say exactly when the payments would begin, and said the pace of reimbursement will depend on the levels of government reserves and exchange rate pressures.

After years of stability, the Congolese franc has depreciated 6.7 percent on the official market this year and 9.4 percent on the parallel market, reflecting the slowdown in the country's main industries.

Mining companies said previous government promises to resume the VAT reimbursements had been unfulfilled.

Eric Monga, president of the Congolese Federation of Businesses in the copper-mining southeast, said investors welcomed the decision but were awaiting detail on implementation.

Cephas Forichi, an analyst at NKC African Economics in South Africa, said the policies would help struggling mining companies but could increase exchange rate pressures.

"That measure can end up increasing imports by mining companies, which might then counter the (government's) move of trying to increase the value of the franc," he said.

Congo's economy depends on the mining sector and the commodity price slump led the government to slash its 2016 budget by 22 percent and its 2016 economic growth forecast to 5.3 percent from an initial 9 percent. (Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Susan Fenton)