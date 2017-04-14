BRIEF-LGI Homes enters into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
KINSHASA, April 14 Democratic Republic of Congo's consumer price inflation rose to 17.93 percent year-on-year in March, up from 14.8 percent in February, the central bank said on Friday.
The bank has an end of year inflation target of 7 percent.
Foreign exchange reserves meanwhile fell to $735 million by the end of March, or 2.23 weeks worth of imports, from $785 million at the end of January, the bank said in a statement.
(Reporting by Amedee Mwarabu; Writing by Joe Bavier)
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.