(Adds details, context)
KINSHASA May 31 A delegation from the
International Monetary Fund is in Democratic Republic of Congo
to discuss possible financial aid to counter high inflation and
rapid currency depreciation, the prime minister said on
Wednesday.
The IMF suspended its last financial assistance to Congo - a
$560 million loan programme - in 2012 after the government
failed to provide sufficient details on the sale of state mining
assets to an offshore company.
In an address to parliament, Prime Minister Bruno Tshibala
said the IMF might provide balance of payments and budgetary
support as Congo grapples with inflation expected to near 30
percent this year and a currency that has lost half its value
since last year.
IMF assistance could help Africa's top copper producer to
attract donors who have been put off in recent years by a tense
political climate and reports of human rights violations. The
IMF representative in Congo declined to comment.
Earlier this year, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde
took the rare step of writing directly to Congo President Joseph
Kabila to propose the visit, underscoring concerns about an
economy hit over the last two years by low commodity prices.
An IMF delegation last visited Congo in June 2016 as the
government petitioned bilateral and multilateral donors for
assistance, but those overtures failed amid criticisms of the
government's human rights record.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Edward McAllister and
Andrew Bolton)