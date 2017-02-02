BRIEF-Skanska invests SEK 440 mln in office project in Poland
* Says invests EUR 46 mln, about SEK 440 mln, in phase I of an office project in Lodz, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
KINSHASA Feb 2 The World Bank expects Democratic Republic of Congo's economy to average five percent growth in 2017-18, compared with 2.7 percent in 2016, thanks to stronger commodity prices and expanding agriculture and services sectors, it said in a report.
Congo, Africa's top copper producer, has seen its economy battered by low commodity prices over the past two years, with its franc currency losing nearly 40 percent of its value last year. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 22 ON CAPITAL DECREASE VIA REMISSION OF 20.0 MILLION SERIES B SHARES OF THE COMPANY