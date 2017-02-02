KINSHASA Feb 2 The World Bank expects Democratic Republic of Congo's economy to average five percent growth in 2017-18, compared with 2.7 percent in 2016, thanks to stronger commodity prices and expanding agriculture and services sectors, it said in a report.

Congo, Africa's top copper producer, has seen its economy battered by low commodity prices over the past two years, with its franc currency losing nearly 40 percent of its value last year.