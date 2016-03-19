UPDATE 1-Tunisia forces clash with protesters, one killed, stations burned
* Defence Ministry warned would use force (Adds detail throughout)
BRAZZAVILLE, March 19 Congo Republic's government has ordered the country's two largest telecommunications providers to block all communications during a presidential election on Sunday and again on Monday, a government source said on Saturday.
"The Minister of the Interior indeed signed and sent a letter to ... MTN Congo and Airtel Congo to tell them that the state wants them to cut off communication on March 20 and 21 for reasons of security and public tranquillity," the source told Reuters. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, Greg Mahlich)
* Defence Ministry warned would use force (Adds detail throughout)
BERLIN, May 22 Iran must stop supporting armed groups in Syria and Iraq that contribute to the destabilisation of the Middle East if it wants good relations with the West, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday.