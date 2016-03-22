By Roch Bouka
BRAZZAVILLE, March 22 Police and soldiers
patrolled Congo Republic's capital and cellphone networks
remained cut on Tuesday as authorities took action to stem
possible unrest before announcing partial results from a
presidential election.
Veteran President Denis Sassou Nguesso is widely tipped to
have won Sunday's vote, whose credibility the country's
opposition and the United States have questioned.
Hundreds of police guarded major roads and troops were
deployed near the presidential palace, the defence ministry and
the main traffic circle, witnesses said, as the government
extended the telecommunications blackout into a third day.
Sassou Nguesso, 72, pushed through constitutional changes at
a referendum in October to remove term and age limits that would
have prevented him from running again.
He has ruled the oil-producing state for 32 of the last 37
years and must win a majority against eight opposition
candidates to secure a third consecutive term without a run-off.
The electoral commission said on Monday it expected to
publish initial results on Tuesday. Votes from remote areas of
the country are expected to take at least another day to
collate.
Many residents of opposition strongholds in southern
Brazzaville left the city fearing violent protests and most
shops remained closed.
Voting was peaceful on Sunday but later police fired tear
gas at crowds who had gathered to follow the count in the
southern Bacongo neighbourhood.
At least 18 people were killed by security forces in
protests ahead of October's referendum.
The government had announced a shutdown of mobile phone and
internet services for Sunday and Monday, which it extended into
Tuesday without explanation.
The blackout was designed to prevent unofficial results
circulating, Evan O'Connell, a consultant to the electoral
commission, said by email.
"Rumours of landslide victories of one camp or another are
already circulating online, mainly driven by the diaspora -
which are the easiest way to create tensions," he said.
The opposition says the vote was marred by fraud and plans
to publish its own results, an action the government says would
be illegal.
The U.S. State Department said it had "received numerous
reports of irregularities that have raised concerns about the
credibility of the process", urging authorities in a statement
to restore communications.
Congo's election is also being watched closely across
Africa, where several long-ruling presidents are seeking to stay
on beyond constitutionally mandated term limits.
In neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, opponents of
President Joseph Kabila accuse him of trying to delay a
presidential election scheduled for November. Kabila has
declined to comment publicly on his political future.
