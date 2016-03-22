(Adds opposition reaction)
By Roch Bouka
BRAZZAVILLE, March 22 Congo Republic's President
Denis Sassou Nguesso was on course on Tuesday to extend his long
rule, according to preliminary election results that the
opposition dismissed as fraudulent as police and troops
patrolled the capital's streets.
Election commission president Henri Bouka told reporters
that Sassou Nguesso, who has ruled Congo for 32 of the last 37
years, won 67 percent of the vote in Sunday's election based on
results from 72 of 111 voting districts.
The president of a coalition of opposition candidates,
Charles Bowao, denounced the results in a statement as "partial,
extravagant and totally detached from the reality on the
ground."
The opposition plans to publish its own results on
Wednesday, an action the government says would be illegal.
Fearing riots, the government on Tuesday extended a
communications blackout it says will help prevent unofficial
results circulating and creating unrest.
The U.S. State Department said it had "received numerous
reports of irregularities that have raised concerns about the
credibility of the process", urging authorities in a statement
to restore communications.
In northern Brazzaville, where Sassou Nguesso is popular,
supporters honked car horns and banged pots and pans to
celebrate the commission's announcement. But there was a heavy
police and army presense in southern Brazzaville, an opposition
stronghold.
Sassou Nguesso must win an outright majority against eight
opposition candidates to avoid a run-off.
Former minister Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas was second in the
preliminary results, with 16.8 percent. Remaining votes,
including from the country's economic capital and opposition
stronghold Pointe Noire, are expected to take another day to
collect.
There were no immediate reports of violence on Tuesday but
many local residents had already left the city and most shops
remained closed.
At least 18 people were killed by security forces in
protests ahead of a referendum in October that removed term and
age limits that would have prevented Sassou Nguesso from running
again.
Voting was peaceful on Sunday but later police fired tear
gas at crowds who had gathered to follow the count in the
southern Bacongo neighbourhood.
Congo's election is being watched closely across Africa,
where several long-ruling presidents are seeking to stay on
beyond constitutionally mandated term limits.
In neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, opponents of
President Joseph Kabila accuse him of trying to delay a
presidential election scheduled for November. Kabila has
declined to comment publicly on his political future.
