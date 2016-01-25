BRAZZAVILLE Jan 25 Congo Republic's ruling
party on Monday officially designated incumbent President Denis
Sassou Nguesso as its candidate for a March election, bringing
the veteran leader one step closer to extending his decades-long
rule.
Sassou Nguesso has ruled the oil-rich Congo for 31 of the
past 36 years in two separate stretches. He is widely expected
to win a comfortable victory in the polls, having secured the
right to seek a third consecutive term in a constitutional
referendum last year.
The decision to back his candidacy, generally viewed as
little more than a formality, was taken by members of the
central committee of Sassou Nguesso's Congolese Party of Labour
(PCT).
"Dear comrades, by trusting, totally trusting in Comrade
President Denis Sassou Nguesso, we have made the right choice,
the best choice," PCT Secretary-General Pierre Ngolo said.
Opposition parties boycotted October's constitutional
referendum, during which security forces placed some party
leaders under house arrest and fired on anti-government
protesters, killing at least four people.
While they have conditionally agreed to participate in the
election, many observers expect at least some of them to pull
out ahead of the March 20 poll date.
Sassou Nguesso is one of a number of veteran African leaders
whose moves to extend their time in office - including in
Burundi, Burkina Faso and Democratic Republic of Congo - have
sparked unrest and earned international condemnation.
