BRAZZAVILLE, March 22 Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso held a commanding lead in a presidential election to extend his long rule of the country with 67.2 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results announced on Tuesday by the election commission.

The results from Sunday's vote were based on results from 72 of 111 voting districts, commission president Henri Bouka told reporters in the capital Brazzaville. Sassou Nguesso must win an outright majority against eight opposition candidates to avoid a run-off.

