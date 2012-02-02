* President's party weakened, will have to seek coalition
* Multitude of parties to vie for seats in cabinet
(Adds analyst comment, opposition reaction and background)
KINSHASA Feb 2 Democratic Republic of
Congo's ruling party has lost more than 40 percent of its
legislative seats to rivals, election results released on
Thursday showed, an outcome that will complicate President
Joseph Kabila's task of forming a majority coalition.
Kabila's rule in the central African state has already been
weakened after his own re-election in the Nov. 28 poll was
decried by the opposition as fraudulent and broadly criticised
by international observers.
"With more than 80 parties in parliament, it will not be
easy to manage," said Philippe Biyoya, a professor of politics
at the University of Kinshasa.
"Everyone will want their seat in government. The future
government will be even more heterogeneous than the one that
came from the elections in 2006. A heterogeneous coalition means
weak government."
Kabila's PPRD party won 63 seats in the 500-seat National
Assembly, down from 111 after the previous legislative polls in
2006. Chief rival Etienne Tshisekedi's UDPS party came second
with 41 seats, but the veteran opposition leader has rejected
the poll and called for a boycott of parliament and other
institutions.
The Kabila-allied PPPD came third with 27 seats.
"The results of these elections took a long time, but it was
to ensure their overall transparency," said election commission
chief Daniel Ngoy Mulunda.
TENSIONS HIGH
Some 17 seats in the assembly remain unfilled as Congo's
Supreme Court considers requests to have the results of those
races thrown out over allegations of fraud or errors. Mulunda
said the court had two months to rule on those cases.
"Fraud corrupted everything. For us, the results of the
presidential and legislative elections are the same," Serge
Mayamba, UDPS's national secretary, told Reuters.
Tensions have been high in Congo since the election which
pitted Kabila against main challenger Tshisekedi and several
other candidates. Tshisekedi has declared himself president but
so far been unable to mobilise large scale protests.
Kabila has been in power since a 2006 vote that drew a line
under years of war and chaos, but progress in developing the
mineral-rich giant has been slow and critics say corruption
remains rampant.
Human Rights Watch has said at least 24 people have been
killed by security forces since the first results from the
November poll were announced.
(Reporting by Bienvenu Bakumanya; Writing by Richard Valdmanis
and David Lewis; Editing by Sophie Hares)