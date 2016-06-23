UNITED NATIONS, June 23 The United Nations
Security Council expressed concern on Thursday over the arrest
of political opposition members in Democratic Republic of Congo
and urged the president to hold elections by the end of the year
as required by the constitution.
The Congolese government has said it is unlikely it will be
able to hold elections on time for logistical reasons as
opponents of President Joseph Kabila accuse him of trying to
cling to power.
Kabila, who has been in power since 2001, is barred by the
constitution from standing for a third term in the poll
scheduled for November. But a top Kabila ally has raised the
possibility of a referendum to allow him to run.
In a resolution to renew U.N. sanctions, the 15-member
Security Council emphasized the protection of fundamental
freedoms and human rights in order to pave "the way for
peaceful, credible, inclusive, transparent and timely elections
in the DRC, particularly presidential and legislative elections
by November 2016, in accordance with the Constitution."
The resolution also expanded the sanctions criteria to allow
the council to blacklist people for committing rights abuses.
Congolese U.N. Ambassador Ignace Gata Mavita wa Lufuta said
his country did not believe the resolution adopted on Thursday
should have referred to the electoral process. He said Kabila's
government was focused on organizing peaceful polls and that
"should not be interpreted as a pretext to defer the elections."
"The experience drawn from two previous elections requires
that we find the necessary conditions to organize proper
elections that are not affected by violence," he told the
council, warning the resolution could revive political tensions.
The council expressed deep concern at increased restrictions
on freedom of expression and on the political space in
Democratic Republic of Congo, specifically the recent arrests
and detention of political opposition and civil society members.
The U.S. government imposed sanctions on a senior Congolese
police official on Thursday for his role in what it described as
the violent suppression of opposition to Kabila's government.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Matthew Lewis)