CAPE TOWN, June 5 Australia's Equatorial Resources expects first output from its Mayoko-Moussondji iron ore project in the Republic of Congo as early as next year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Africa is seen as the next frontier for the resource, attracting mining companies who see the region as having the same potential as Pilbara, Australia, which produces about half the world's seaborne iron ore supply.

"The project has the potential to be in production in early 2014 and that is what we are aiming for," John Welborn told Reuters on the sidelines of an Africa iron ore conference in Cape Town.

The plan is to push out 300,000 tons a year and then ramp up as quickly as possible to two million tons in the first two phases. The third phase could see production boosted to between 5 million and 10 million tonnes a year. Global output for seaborne trade is just over 1 billion tonnes.

Situated in the south west of the Republic of Congo, Mayoko-Moussondji is one of two wholly-owned projects Equatorial Resources is developing in the country.

The ore body at Mayoko-Moussondji lies 500 metres from an existing bulk commodity railway line that leads directly to the port of Pointe-Noire, said Welborn.

"The iron ore assets that are actually attracting attention in Africa are the ones that have existing pathways to market," he said.