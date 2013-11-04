* Attorney General opens money laundering probe
* Argor-Heraeus denies allegations
* NGO says gold went to Switzerland via Uganda
GENEVA/DAKAR, Nov 4 Switzerland said it had
opened an investigation into Argor-Heraeus, one of the world's
largest gold refiners, for suspected money laundering and
complicity in war crimes.
The probe follows a criminal complaint filed by Swiss NGO
TRIAL on Nov. 1 which accused the refiner of processing close to
three tonnes of gold sourced from an armed group in the
Democratic Republic of Congo.
The company denied the allegations and said it had already
been cleared under investigations by the United Nations, the
Swiss economics ministry (SECO) and financial markets regulator
FINMA.
"The Swiss prosecutor's office has examined this complaint
and decided to open a criminal procedure against the company in
question for suspected money laundering in connection with a war
crime and complicity in war crime," the Attorney General said in
an emailed statement on Monday.
Under the Swiss legal system, authorities must examine a
criminal complaint but are not obliged to open a probe.
TRIAL lawyer Benedict de Moerloose said Swiss law could lead
to jail terms for anyone found guilty of money laundering and a
fine of up to 5 million Swiss Francs ($5.49 million) for the
company.
"(Argor-Heraeus) vigorously rejects all the charges for
offences that had already been investigated by the U.N., SECO
and control authority FINMA," the company said in a statement
emailed to Reuters.
REBEL FINANCING
Congo's government, which is fighting M23 rebels near the
Ugandan border, has faced a series of armed rebellions in its
mineral-rich east since the end of a major war a decade ago.
Washington-based advocacy group Enough Project estimated in
a report last month that approximately 12 tonnes of gold worth
around $500 million is smuggled out of the country annually.
Gold is the most important commodity financing the rebel
group M23, according to the report, after U.S. financial
regulations helped block trade in tin, tungsten and tantalum.
According to TRIAL, the gold purchased by Argor was mined in
concession area 40 by an armed group called FNI, once active in
the Ituri region of eastern Congo, and sold via Uganda.
It was then bought by Argor and processed in Switzerland - a
major refining hub where about two thirds of global volumes are
processed - between 2004 and 2005, TRIAL said.
"Argos-Heraeus SA knew, or at the least should have assumed,
that these raw materials were the proceeds of pillage, which is
a war crime," TRIAL said on Monday.
