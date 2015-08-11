BRAZZAVILLE Aug 11 President Denis Sassou
Nguesso of the Republic of Congo has replaced two ministers who
last month came out against constitutional changes that would
pave the way for him to seek a third term in office.
The removal of civil service minister Guy Brice Parfait
Kolelas and trade minister Claudine Munari was announced late on
Monday. No official reasons were given.
Sassou Nguesso, 71, who has ruled oil-producing Congo for a
total of 31 years in two separate spells in office, is banned by
the current constitution from seeking another term.
However, last month he called a national forum to discuss
reforms including raising the maximum age for presidential
candidates and scrapping the two-term limit, further feeding
expectations he will seek to extend his rule in polls next year.
Kolelas and Munari were not present at the forum, choosing
instead to attend an alternative, opposition-organised meeting
that called for resistance to the proposed changes.
Gilbert Mokoki, previously deputy transport minister, was
named to replace Kolelas as civil service minister, while
Kolelas' brother Euloge Landry Kolelas, deputy mayor of the
capital Brazzaville, takes over from Munari as trade minister.
A number of veteran African leaders have triggered protests
with plans to extend their time in office.
During a speech at the African Union in Ethiopia last month,
U.S. President Barack Obama admonished African leaders trying to
change constitutional term limits, warning they threatened
democracy on the continent.
