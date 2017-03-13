UNITED NATIONS, March 13 Two United Nations
officials have gone missing in the Democratic Republic of Congo
and U.N. peacekeepers are searching for them, a United Nations
spokesman said on Monday, without giving further details.
The Congolese government said Michael Sharp, a U.S. citizen,
and Zaida Catalan, of Swedish nationality, had "fallen into the
hands of negative forces not yet identified," along with four
Congolese near the village of Ngombe.
Sharp and Catalan are members of a group of experts
appointed by the U.N. Secretary-General to monitor violations of
Democratic Republic of Congo sanctions imposed by the Security
Council. The United Nations lists Sharp as American and Catalan
as Chilean.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)